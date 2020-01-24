Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.74

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.74 and traded as high as $3.76. Paratek Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.69, with a volume of 50,913 shares trading hands.

PRTK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BTIG Research set a $36.00 target price on Paratek Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, WBB Securities assumed coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.46.

The firm has a market capitalization of $121.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.74.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.06. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 505.07% and a negative return on equity of 5,327.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Evan Loh sold 14,514 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $44,993.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 417,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,569.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,656 shares of company stock worth $73,334. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 503.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 166,448 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 17,256 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 414,364 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 131.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 165,448 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 94,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon biology and tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

