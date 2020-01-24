Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paramount Gold and Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, silver, and precious metal properties primarily in Mexico. The Company’s primary objective is to explore and develop the San Miguel project. The project is located in Chihuahua, Mexico within the Sierra Madre Occidental gold/silver belt. The company will also continue to explore additional opportunities through joint ventures and acquisitions. The Company’s exploratory activities are concentrated within the San Miguel Groupings. “

PZG traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.87. The stock had a trading volume of 75,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,709. Paramount Gold Nevada has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.86.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, and develops precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Sleeper gold project that comprises 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada.

