Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Given “Buy” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) in a report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PAAS. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.20 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Pan American Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Pan American Silver from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pan American Silver from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.14.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $22.15 on Monday. Pan American Silver has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $24.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 553.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.12.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.25. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $352.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 339.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 53.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

