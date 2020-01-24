Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) CFO Kathleen Bonanno Sells 2,062 Shares

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 2,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $503,128.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,143,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $244.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 52-week low of $192.17 and a 52-week high of $260.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $234.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.21. The stock has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -226.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.22. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a positive return on equity of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 322.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 347.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 161 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.45.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.