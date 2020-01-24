Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:ECOW) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:ECOW)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.83 and last traded at $25.83, approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.86.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $1.4368 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $5.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.72%.

