Pacer Benchmark Retail Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:RTL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $27.37

Pacer Benchmark Retail Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:RTL)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.37 and traded as high as $27.78. Pacer Benchmark Retail Real Estate SCTR ETF shares last traded at $27.78, with a volume of 806 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%.

iShares Retail Real Estate Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE NAREIT Retail Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the FTSE NAREIT Retail Capped Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the retail property real estate sector of the United States equity market.

