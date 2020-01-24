OZ Minerals (ASX:OZL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.11

OZ Minerals Limited (ASX:OZL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.11 and traded as high as $10.72. OZ Minerals shares last traded at $10.52, with a volume of 1,709,747 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$10.77 and a 200 day moving average price of A$10.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.52.

In related news, insider Andrew Cole 135,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd.

OZ Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of mining projects in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, nickel, iron oxide, zinc, and lead deposits. It owns and operates the Prominent Hill mine located in northern South Australia; the Carrapateena project located in South Australia; and the Antas mine located in the state of Pará in the northern region of Brazil.

