Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Upgraded at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $9.00 price target on the stock.

OMI has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens & Minor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.15.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.29. 509,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,815. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average is $5.47. Owens & Minor has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $8.43. The company has a market capitalization of $422.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.87%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,227,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 130,765 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 456,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 779,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 10,791 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.