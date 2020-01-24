Ovoca Bio (LON:OVB) Trading Down 1.4%

Ovoca Bio PLC (LON:OVB)’s share price fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 10.20 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.35 ($0.14), 70,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.50 ($0.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 23.52 and a current ratio of 28.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 10.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 10.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18.

Ovoca Bio Company Profile (LON:OVB)

Ovoca Bio plc focuses on development and commercialization of novel product candidates for the treatment of female sexual dysfunctions. It is developing Libicore, a medication for treatment of female sexual dysfunction. The company was formerly known as Ovoca Gold plc and changed its name to Ovoca Bio plc in July 2018.

