Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Shares Down 5.4%

Shares of Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.23 and last traded at $8.28, approximately 1,554,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 2,424,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $48.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

The stock has a market cap of $317.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day moving average is $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.25). Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 65.78% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.55) EPS. Overstock.com’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Overstock.com by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Overstock.com by 856.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 23,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 26,386 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Overstock.com by 36.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 10,609 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 10.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

