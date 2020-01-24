Osram Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) Hits New 12-Month High at $50.64

Osram Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.64 and last traded at $50.64, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.76.

OSAGF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Osram Licht from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Osram Licht in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.89. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.46 and a beta of 0.81.

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Specialty Lighting, and Lighting Solutions & Systems. The company manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications, as well as infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lighting for plants.

