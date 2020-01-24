Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $54.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.70 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 19.70%.

OBNK opened at $35.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Origin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.85 and a 12 month high of $38.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.23%.

In other Origin Bancorp news, insider Cary Stephen Davis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $367,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OBNK has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Friday.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.