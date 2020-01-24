Origin Bancorp Inc (OBNK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on February 28th

Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Origin Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 15.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Origin Bancorp to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.37 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.0%.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Shares of OBNK traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $35.45. 10,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,927. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $851.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.51. Origin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.85 and a 12 month high of $38.14.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $54.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.70 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 19.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Cary Stephen Davis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

OBNK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 11th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note on Friday.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.