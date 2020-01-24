Origin Bancorp Inc (OBNK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on February 28th

Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.
Origin Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 15.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Origin Bancorp to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.37 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.0%.
Shares of OBNK traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $35.45. 10,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,927. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $851.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.51. Origin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.85 and a 12 month high of $38.14.
In related news, insider Cary Stephen Davis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.
OBNK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 11th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note on Friday.
About Origin Bancorp
Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.
