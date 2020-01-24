OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Trading Down 7.7%

OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI)’s share price dropped 7.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.98 and last traded at $3.01, approximately 8,765,611 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 6,340,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.

OGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised OrganiGram from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Paradigm Capital set a $8.50 target price on OrganiGram and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on OrganiGram in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.10 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.20 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.86. The company has a market cap of $491.78 million and a P/E ratio of -14.45.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 42.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OrganiGram Holdings Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of OrganiGram by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC raised its position in shares of OrganiGram by 17.4% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 28,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of OrganiGram by 19.2% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of OrganiGram by 14.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares during the period. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.