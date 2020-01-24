OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Trading Down 7.7%

OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI)’s share price dropped 7.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.98 and last traded at $3.01, approximately 8,765,611 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 6,340,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.
OGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised OrganiGram from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Paradigm Capital set a $8.50 target price on OrganiGram and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on OrganiGram in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.10 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.20 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.80.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.86. The company has a market cap of $491.78 million and a P/E ratio of -14.45.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of OrganiGram by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC raised its position in shares of OrganiGram by 17.4% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 28,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of OrganiGram by 19.2% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of OrganiGram by 14.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares during the period. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI)
OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.
