Optimum Investment Advisors Trims Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth $33,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 93.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 52.4% during the third quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

OXY stock opened at $42.47 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $68.83. The company has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 63.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Mizuho raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.22.

In other news, Director William R. Klesse purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.09 per share, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,540,442.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Klesse acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.31 per share, for a total transaction of $471,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,450,009.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 35,900 shares of company stock worth $1,393,129. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

