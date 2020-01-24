Optimum Investment Advisors Trims Position in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 675 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Baidu were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu during the third quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Baidu by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $133.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.79, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. Baidu Inc has a 1 year low of $93.39 and a 1 year high of $186.22.

Several research firms have recently commented on BIDU. Jefferies Financial Group set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Baidu and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Baidu from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Baidu from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Baidu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.53.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

