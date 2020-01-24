Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 1,200 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 44.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 466,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,458,000 after buying an additional 142,623 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 113,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 19,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $28.74 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $30.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.85.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.1905 dividend. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.4%.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

