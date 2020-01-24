Optimum Investment Advisors Reduces Position in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) by 65.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 28,786 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund by 5.4% during the third quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund by 109.1% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 487,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after buying an additional 254,400 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 107,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 14,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $324,500.00.

NML stock opened at $6.87 on Friday. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $8.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.61%. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -227.59%.

About Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc was formed on November 16, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

