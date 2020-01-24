Optimum Investment Advisors Raises Holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 378.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 995 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Cigna were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $210.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.47 and its 200-day moving average is $177.80. The company has a market cap of $78.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.75. Cigna Corp has a 52-week low of $141.95 and a 52-week high of $214.44.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.20 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 16.94 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Cigna from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.38.

In other news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 12,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total transaction of $2,476,629.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,214 shares in the company, valued at $21,550,818.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $672,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,692 shares of company stock worth $4,544,074. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

