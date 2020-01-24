Optimum Investment Advisors Makes New $119,000 Investment in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 6,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 25.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,895,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,761,000 after buying an additional 350,022 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,509,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,336,000 after buying an additional 173,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

LADR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point began coverage on Ladder Capital in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.10 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ladder Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.87.

Ladder Capital stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average of $17.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.98. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $15.85 and a 1 year high of $18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 77.18 and a quick ratio of 77.18.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $69.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is currently 69.74%.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

