Optimum Investment Advisors Lowers Stock Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 294.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 9,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,159 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 408,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,751,000 after acquiring an additional 28,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KSU opened at $166.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.97. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $101.11 and a 52 week high of $168.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KSU. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price (up from $172.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.71.

In other Kansas City Southern news, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 4,368 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.46, for a total transaction of $674,681.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,633,182.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey M. Songer sold 6,304 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $973,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,134,935.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,778 shares of company stock valued at $3,841,185. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

