Optimum Investment Advisors Increases Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 250.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 8,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 85.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.63, for a total value of $131,541.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 195 shares in the company, valued at $114,002.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.43, for a total value of $4,113,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,042,638.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,298 shares of company stock valued at $12,121,895 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $692.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $690.00 price objective (up from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $633.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.57.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $597.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $592.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $547.94. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $455.15 and a one year high of $616.56. The company has a market cap of $70.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.12.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

