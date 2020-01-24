Optimum Investment Advisors Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.33.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $148.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.84 and a 200-day moving average of $135.12. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $150.17. The company has a market capitalization of $390.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

