Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $23.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “OneSpan Inc. provides software services. The Company designs and develops security software and e-signature solutions which protects devices and financial transactions from fraud and misuse. It delivers risk analytics, mobile security and authentication services. OneSpan Inc., formerly known as Vasco Data Sec, is based in Chicago, United States. “

Get Onespan alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Onespan from a c- rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Onespan currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.25.

NASDAQ:OSPN traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.71. The stock had a trading volume of 12,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,744. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.98 and its 200 day moving average is $16.10. Onespan has a fifty-two week low of $12.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.61. The stock has a market cap of $762.22 million, a P/E ratio of 93.65, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.21. Onespan had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $79.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Onespan will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 51,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $1,029,220.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,522,150 shares in the company, valued at $111,436,987. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 550,221 shares of company stock worth $10,913,660. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSPN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Onespan in the third quarter worth $3,981,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Onespan by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,827,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,410,000 after purchasing an additional 174,059 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Onespan in the second quarter worth $2,260,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Onespan in the second quarter worth $1,107,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Onespan in the fourth quarter worth $1,255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

About Onespan

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

See Also: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Onespan (OSPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Onespan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onespan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.