OneSavings Bank PLC (LON:OSB) Receives GBX 492.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

OneSavings Bank PLC (LON:OSB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 492.50 ($6.48).

OSB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.71) target price (up from GBX 480 ($6.31)) on shares of OneSavings Bank in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

In other OneSavings Bank news, insider Andy Golding sold 250,000 shares of OneSavings Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 438 ($5.76), for a total transaction of £1,095,000 ($1,440,410.42).

Shares of LON OSB traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 420.40 ($5.53). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,038. OneSavings Bank has a fifty-two week low of GBX 312.80 ($4.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 461 ($6.06). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 422.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 374.55.

OneSavings Bank Plc operates as a specialist lender and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. The company operates through two segments, Buy-to-Let/SME and Residential Mortgages. It offers fixed, notice, easy access, and regular savings products, including ISAs. The company also provides buy to let and commercial mortgages, as well as development loans to small and medium sized developers of residential property; first charge, second charge, and shared ownership residential mortgage loans; and personal and secured loans, as well as funding lines to non-bank finance companies secured against portfolios of financial assets, principally mortgages and leases.

