ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Position Cut by Ninepoint Partners LP

Ninepoint Partners LP trimmed its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the quarter. ONEOK accounts for approximately 0.3% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in ONEOK by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OKE. Barclays set a $79.00 price objective on shares of ONEOK and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.54.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman purchased 6,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.36 per share, with a total value of $447,055.84. Also, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,396.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ONEOK stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,745,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,423. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.83. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.29 and a 12 month high of $77.26. The company has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 131.65%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

