One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.52

One Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ:STKS)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.52 and traded as high as $4.03. One Group Hospitality shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 31,321 shares trading hands.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on STKS. ValuEngine upgraded One Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of One Group Hospitality in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded One Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.25.
The stock has a market capitalization of $115.48 million, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average of $3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in One Group Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in One Group Hospitality by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 713,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 325,536 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in One Group Hospitality by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 62,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 12,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in One Group Hospitality by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 47,797 shares during the last quarter. 4.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
One Group Hospitality Company Profile (NASDAQ:STKS)
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates in three segments: Owned Restaurants; Owned Food, Beverage and Other; and Managed and Licensed Operations. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.
