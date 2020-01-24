One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.52

One Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ:STKS)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.52 and traded as high as $4.03. One Group Hospitality shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 31,321 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STKS. ValuEngine upgraded One Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of One Group Hospitality in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded One Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.25.

Get One Group Hospitality alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $115.48 million, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average of $3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84.

One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $22.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.90 million. One Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 4.41%. Equities research analysts expect that One Group Hospitality Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in One Group Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in One Group Hospitality by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 713,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 325,536 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in One Group Hospitality by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 62,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 12,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in One Group Hospitality by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 47,797 shares during the last quarter. 4.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

One Group Hospitality Company Profile (NASDAQ:STKS)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates in three segments: Owned Restaurants; Owned Food, Beverage and Other; and Managed and Licensed Operations. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for One Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.