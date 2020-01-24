Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Trading Up 9.1%

Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONTX) shares were up 9.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.41, approximately 27,453,625 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 18,584,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ONTX shares. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.30 price target on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Maxim Group cut Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.76.

The stock has a market cap of $56.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.26.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.01. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 872.01% and a negative net margin of 967.77%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.31 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics Inc will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven M. Fruchtman purchased 149,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.20 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,885.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director E Premkumar Reddy purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.20 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 544,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,909.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 826,055 shares of company stock worth $170,887 in the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $682,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 61.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 25,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

