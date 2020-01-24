OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank cut OMV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut OMV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OMV has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OMV stock opened at $51.71 on Friday. OMV has a 12-month low of $46.68 and a 12-month high of $60.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.61 and its 200-day moving average is $53.95.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Romania and Black Sea, Austria, North Sea, Australasia, Russia, the Middle East, and Africa.

