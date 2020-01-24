Omni (OMNI) Market Cap Reaches $648,169.00

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Omni coin can now be purchased for about $1.15 or 0.00013836 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex, C-CEX, Bittrex and Cryptohub. Omni has a market cap of $648,169.00 and approximately $41.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Omni has traded 8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00637047 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010904 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00008051 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00031627 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 618,810 coins and its circulating supply is 562,494 coins. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni

Omni Coin Trading

Omni can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Cryptohub, Bittrex and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

