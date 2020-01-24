Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

Old Second Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 3.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Old Second Bancorp to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.3%.

NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $12.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $394.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.07. Old Second Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $14.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day moving average is $12.51.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.03 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 26.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OSBC shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

