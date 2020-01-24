Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 25.62%. The firm had revenue of $196.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

NASDAQ ONB opened at $18.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.63 and a 12-month high of $18.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.28 and its 200-day moving average is $17.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Old National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.86%.

ONB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Old National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

