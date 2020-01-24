Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OBLN) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,280,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 321% from the previous session’s volume of 304,119 shares.The stock last traded at $2.02 and had previously closed at $1.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Obalon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.95.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of -4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.20.

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.50) by $2.89. Obalon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 607.48% and a negative return on equity of 228.96%. The company had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Obalon Therapeutics Inc will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William J. Plovanic bought 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $107,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,297.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Obalon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,330,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Obalon Therapeutics by 132.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 269,582 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Obalon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $301,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Obalon Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Obalon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.09% of the company’s stock.

Obalon Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:OBLN)

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc, a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat people who are obese and overweight. The company offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

