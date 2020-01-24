Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) Major Shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum Sells 9,700 Shares

Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $80,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,080,543 shares in the company, valued at $42,422,534.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of OCSI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.26. The company had a trading volume of 85,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,213. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.23. Oaktree Strategic Income Co. has a 1-year low of $7.54 and a 1-year high of $8.81. The company has a market capitalization of $245.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Oaktree Strategic Income alerts:

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Oaktree Strategic Income had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $12.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Oaktree Strategic Income Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. Oaktree Strategic Income’s payout ratio is currently 86.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCSI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 513.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Strategic Income in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 325,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 496,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after buying an additional 242,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Oaktree Strategic Income

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financing solutions in the form of floating rate senior secured loans to mid-sized companies.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Strategic Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Strategic Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.