Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) Major Shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum Sells 9,700 Shares

Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $80,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,080,543 shares in the company, valued at $42,422,534.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of OCSI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.26. The company had a trading volume of 85,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,213. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.23. Oaktree Strategic Income Co. has a 1-year low of $7.54 and a 1-year high of $8.81. The company has a market capitalization of $245.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 0.54.
Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Oaktree Strategic Income had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $12.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Oaktree Strategic Income Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCSI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 513.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Strategic Income in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 325,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 496,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after buying an additional 242,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.50% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.
About Oaktree Strategic Income
Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financing solutions in the form of floating rate senior secured loans to mid-sized companies.
