Nwam LLC Sells 85 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Nwam LLC lowered its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,309.1% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.23. The stock had a trading volume of 344,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,037,673. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $118.64 and a 52 week high of $148.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.98 and its 200 day moving average is $139.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.2176 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

