Nwam LLC Sells 3,117 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Nwam LLC cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,117 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in AbbVie by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in AbbVie by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.27. 12,264,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,339,557. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.66 and a 1 year high of $91.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 59.67%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.