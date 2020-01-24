Nwam LLC Sells 1,927 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Nwam LLC cut its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000.

Shares of USMV traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,252,901 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.72 and its 200 day moving average is $64.14. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

