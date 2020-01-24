Nwam LLC Reduces Stock Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Nwam LLC cut its stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Linde by 538.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Linde by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

In other news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total transaction of $509,632.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total value of $331,970.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,707,886.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Linde from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.24.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $210.70. The company had a trading volume of 740,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,925. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde PLC has a 12-month low of $156.43 and a 12-month high of $214.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.17.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.