Nwam LLC Raises Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 31,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $29,101,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $1,376,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1,155.5% in the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after buying an additional 35,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

PEP stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.93. The stock had a trading volume of 936,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,793,436. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.95. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.00 and a 1-year high of $143.85. The stock has a market cap of $199.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.49%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

