Nwam LLC Purchases 1,800 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Nwam LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 286.4% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 286.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 30.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.94. 14,647,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,223,007. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $70.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $359,410.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,494.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $138,395.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,585.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,622 shares of company stock valued at $2,986,438 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

