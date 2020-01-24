Nwam LLC Purchases 1,253 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 16,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 83.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BMY traded down $2.29 on Friday, reaching $64.59. 11,527,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,153,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.87. The company has a market cap of $109.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.73. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.53%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 45.23%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $1,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,827.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $849,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,526.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. ValuEngine upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Gabelli began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

