Nwam LLC Has $645,000 Stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Nwam LLC lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of C. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Citigroup by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,193,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,370 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 21.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,720,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,143,000 after buying an additional 996,843 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Citigroup by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 6,502,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,348,000 after buying an additional 894,681 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 45.8% in the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 1,331,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,971,000 after purchasing an additional 418,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,395,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,713,000 after buying an additional 343,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock traded down $1.58 on Friday, reaching $78.23. 6,454,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,000,139. The company has a market capitalization of $174.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 26.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.61.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

