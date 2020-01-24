Nwam LLC Has $16.56 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Nwam LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 138,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 2.9% of Nwam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $16,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 247.8% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 474.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,161,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,221. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.29 and a fifty-two week high of $121.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.9093 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.