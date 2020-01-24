Nwam LLC Buys 1,045 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Nwam LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Nwam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthstar Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,995,000. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 7,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,196,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,465,000 after acquiring an additional 37,082 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $184.92. 2,142,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,834,220. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.92. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $137.32 and a one year high of $185.80.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

