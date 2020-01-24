Nwam LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Nwam LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 262,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,234,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,262,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 30,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFA traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.79. The stock had a trading volume of 18,720,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,726,074. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.44 and its 200 day moving average is $66.46. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $61.26 and a 12-month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

