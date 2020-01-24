Nwam LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 44,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.13. 2,451,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,689,447. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $47.32 and a twelve month high of $54.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.81 and a 200-day moving average of $51.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.5814 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

