NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Receives Buy Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their buy rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $275.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $216.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of NVIDIA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $228.86.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVDA traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $250.48. 9,328,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,922,612. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $131.00 and a fifty-two week high of $259.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 7.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $235.46 and a 200-day moving average of $195.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 2.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total transaction of $470,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,020,510.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total transaction of $1,845,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,894 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,484.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,454,424 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 13,337 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 2.7% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the third quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in NVIDIA by 5.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,131 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.