NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,606 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,630 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,972,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 30,192 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,104,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 21,978 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,944 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 15th. New Street Research downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded NVIDIA from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $217.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.86.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $250.08. The stock had a trading volume of 8,208,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,924,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 8.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.96, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 2.04. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $131.00 and a twelve month high of $253.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.40.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total value of $4,255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,727,517.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total transaction of $1,845,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,894 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,484.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

