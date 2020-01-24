NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 237,286 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,130 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.7% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $55,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 10.9% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 426,503 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $70,045,000 after purchasing an additional 27,231 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,422 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.3% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 310,072 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $50,923,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $14,278,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Craig Hallum reissued a “positive” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.86.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total transaction of $1,845,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,484.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total transaction of $4,255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,727,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,454,424. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $252.86. 6,084,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,759,775. The stock has a market cap of $154.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $234.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.94. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $131.00 and a 52-week high of $253.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 7.71.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Article: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.