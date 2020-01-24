NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NuCana PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving treatment outcomes for cancer patients by applying its phosphoramidate chemistry technology. The company’s pipeline of products includes Acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738 which are in clinical stage. NuCana PLC is based in EDINBURGH, United Kingdom. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of NuCana in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded NuCana from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on NuCana from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of NuCana in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NuCana from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.13.

NASDAQ:NCNA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.01. 39,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,620. NuCana has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $19.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.49.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($12.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($22.80) by $10.80. On average, research analysts expect that NuCana will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in NuCana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of NuCana during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuCana during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,163,000. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NuCana during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,785,000. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuCana during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,620,000. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. It is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

